The Mandalorian is the protagonist of a new teaser trailerspublished when there are only a few days left before the release of the Season 3 from the Disney seriesamong the most popular of the new television projects linked to the Star Wars brand.

As recently reported, The Mandalorian Season 3 will be the most ambitious and will talk about the hidden threat of the Empire, taking up the personages that we have known so far and involving them in even more exciting adventures.

The video published on this occasion by Disney only confirms it, proposing a spectacular roundup of sequences that include space and non-space combat, the appearance of various figures and of course little Grogu, who will also use the Force this season.

If you have seen The Book of Boba Fettyou will know that after the events of the second season the Mandalorian is reunited with his little friend, while in the background the New Republic is in chaos and the dark forces seem to be about to take over.