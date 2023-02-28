Sarina Wiegman was named the best female coach of the year on Monday at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022. In the summer of 2022, the Dutch Wiegman was national coach of the English women’s team, who became European champions for the first time in their history. For Wiegman, who was national coach of the Dutch women’s team for four years, it is the third time that she has received the prize.

Lionel Messi was named the best footballer of the year. The Argentinian was captain of the Argentina national team that won the World Cup in Qatar. The coach of that team, Lionel Scaloni, was awarded the award for best male coach of the year and the goalkeeper of the Argentina national team Emiliano Martínez was named best male goalkeeper.

Van Dijk in team of the year

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal striker Viviane Miedema were the only two Dutchmen nominated in their categories. Van Dijk was included in the men’s team of the year, Miedema was not included in the best women’s team. The best female player of the year was, just like last year, the Spanish Alexia Putellas, player of FC Barcelona.

The Ferenc Puskás Award, which is presented every year to the maker of the most beautiful goal of the year, went to a disabled football player for the first time in the history of the gala. The Pole Marcin Oleksy scored last year from a bicycle kick, a goal that went all over the world.