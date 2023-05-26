Argenta, the man who ran over the 5-year-old boy with the tractor and died in hospital is registered in the register of suspects

All investigations are underway for the very serious accident that occurred last Sunday, May 22, in the countryside of Argenta. Unfortunately a baby of just 5 years he lost his life after a tractor driven by a neighbor ran over him.

The attempts of the doctors to keep him alive were useless, they turned out to be completely vain. Because of the serious crush trauma which he reported, died after hospitalization.

From an initial reconstruction of the facts, it all happened in the late morning of Sunday 22 May. Precisely in the countryside of Silverwhere the little one lived with his family, located in the province of Ferrara.

The investigators are now investigating and from what transpires so far, the little boy had gone out to play, just like he did every day, most likely.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the neighbor has it invested while he was driving the agricultural vehicle. The man immediately realized what had happened, but he was unable to avoid the left.

Once down he asked for the timely intervention of sanitary ware. In addition to an ambulance, an air ambulance also arrived on the scene, which transported the little one to the hospital in an emergency Greaterfrom Bologna.

Investigations into the death of a 5-year-old boy hit by a tractor

Once in the hospital, the doctors therefore decided to hospitalize him intensive care. However, a few hours after admission, due to the severe crush injuries reported, did not make it and died.

The investigators decided to start an inquiry. In order to proceed with the investigation, they therefore arranged the autopsy on the child’s body.

Furthermore, they decided to register the man who was driving the tractor in the register of suspects. The crime alleged for him is that of culpable crime. Only further investigations will shed light on this serious and heartbreaking episode, which led to pain and agony in the hearts of the whole community.