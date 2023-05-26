Alone in the Dark now has a release date: October 25, 2023. The game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The announcement comes directly from THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive who also confirmed that the price is €59.99. There is also good news: one is now available free demo for all platforms, which serves as a prologue to the game’s story.

You can find the demos – note how Alone in the Dark Prologue – on Steam, Playstation Store And Xbox Store.

There official description reads: “Grace in the Dark is an evocative playable teaser made in preparation for the release of the remake of Alone in the Dark: the game that marked the birth of the survival horror genre. Jeremy Hartwood, one of the residents of Derceto, began to behave strangely. He asks Grace to deliver a letter to her niece Emily Hartwood. Only the little girl seems able to understand the dark monstrosities haunting Jeremy’s mind. Grace agrees to deliver the letter and embarks on a brief but memorable exploration of a wing of Villa Derceto, invaded by a presence that seems to have emerged from the murky depths of the bayou…”

Below you can also see the new trailer for Alone in the Dark recently unveiled at the THQ Nordic Spotlight.

In our preview we explained that “With two exceptional actors in the lead roles, supported by the original creator of the series, and written by the author of SOMA, the remake of Alone in the Dark could indeed be the rebirth of the brand that many Sure, the Pieces don’t have the résumé of many of the developers who are bringing the genre back to the top of the world today, but they still seem to have improved significantly since the first presentations, and have a clear idea of ​​how to carry out this ambitious project Let’s hope it’s the right time.”