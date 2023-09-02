The murder of a 53-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son, at the hands of who would be her husband and stepfather, respectively, has shocked the community of Olavarría, in Argentina.

The double crime was confessed by the alleged murderer through a letter he wrote shortly before committing suicide. He apparently felt sorry after committing the act.

This Tuesday, August 29, the authorities of the Olavarría community went to the Pellegrini neighborhood after a call to emergencies, according to local media reports.

The troops of the 2nd police station of the Patrol Command and Departmental Investigation Delegation (DDI) entered the house where María Sandra Aguer and her son Thiago Contreras lived, after they were not seen for several days and of what the minor had been absent from school since the previous week.



Upon entering, they met the body of a man hanging by the neck, identified as Marcelo Fabián Ene, 40 years old, who was a sentimental partner of Maria Sandra and Thiago’s stepfather. Apparently he would have committed suicide moments after leaving a shocking letter.

Marcelo Fabián Ene was found hanged inside the house.

The shocking confession

In this letter, found by the authorities, and disclosed by the local media PalerNews, the man would have confessed to the murder of his wife and stepson in the midst of a fit of rage, which he would later regretfor which he would have decided to commit suicide.

In addition, he gave details about how he carried out the double crime and what he did with the bodies once he took their lives.

“I know that what I did is not justified, it was a reaction that I regret,” said text begins.

Apparently, as he recounted in the letter, the family dynamic was “unbearable and stressful” for him, because “there were always problems” and he had to “wash the dishes” or “run errands.”

“If I had a beer it bothered him, it was unbearable, but at the same time I couldn’t give it up because I left it lying around and I didn’t want to. That’s why I put up with it, and on Thursday I exploded“, he says, referring to last Thursday, August 24, five days before the Police entered the house.

I got up without saying anything, grabbed the hammer and entered the room.

“I gave him 10 hammer blows to the head and then went to the futon and gave the rude asshole another 10 hammer blows.”

However, it was not only the aberrational letter with the confession of the double crime that shocked the authorities, but also the discovery of the bodies of the mother and son.

These were located after the letter read: “I put them in the freezer so that they can keep an eye on them accordingly, but yes, they do it closed because I crushed their heads.”

At the moment it is known that the body of the two victims remains in legal medicine, and relatives and friends have demonstrated in the streets of the city demonstrating against the aberrational case.

Notably there were no reports of domestic violence inside the house, since Maria Sandra had never reported it before that he was a victim of abuse, although the authorities do not rule out that it did occur.

