For a month I do not watch television, nor do I look at the press (reading it can be very arduous), nor, given my numantine or suicidal resistance to social networks, do I still not find out about the world news. It’s a liberating feeling, I’m not assaulted by Stockholm syndrome, my low spirits greatly appreciate the escape from information. And in return, when I turn on the television, I look for my well-being to be prolonged. No dodgy things, monothematic strings, advertising, indoctrination, hysteria. I mean, I see on Filmin a beautiful documentary dedicated to the priceless Umberto Eco Library.

I am pleasantly amazed by the immense culture, the Renaissance intelligence, the way of expressing himself about people and books, the sense of humor and irony, the lucidity of that prodigious man. He enlightens you, he is never predictable or dogmatic, he makes you laugh. And you understand that he was invented in the medieval abbey of The name of the rose that the great danger for the established order, and for which that blind and old monk murders, is that someone has access to an impious book that claims laughter as the engine of humanity. He considers it subversive and sacrilegious, it can undermine faith, go against what is established and imposed, ward off fear in believers, provide joy, create doubt and subversion.

Another type of terror will also come to the monastery. It is the Inquisition sniffing out witches and warlocks, burning real or imaginary heretics. It is absolute power, torture, the thought police. What a fear and what a shock the Inquisition gives. And the worst thing is that it does not correspond to a certain time. It is that it has always existed and will exist.

