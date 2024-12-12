The ‘Malinche’ intern who denounced Nacho Cano sings again after declaring herself “not guilty” of having committed blackmail

Leslie Guadalupe, the intern who denounced Nacho Cano for alleged crimes against the rights of foreigners and musical workers Malinche, She testified this Thursday about the complaint that the musician and producer filed against her for blackmail. The dancer has left the court singing the version of Fight of giants from Nacha Pop, to explain how he felt. “What a nightmare running with a beast behind. Tell me it’s all a lie. A silly dream and nothing more. “I am afraid of the enormity where no one hears my voice,” he has sung.

“He has pleaded not guilty. There has been no coercion, no threat, no criminal act, quite the opposite. There has been a negotiation for an unfair dismissal,” explained his lawyer Alfredo Arrién. She has also indicated that, during the appearance, the “real reason” for which she was expelled from the musical was revealed.

“I wish none of this was happening, not for me or for anyone. It’s a shame that today discrimination persists and is normalized,” criticized Leslie Guadalupe. “I don’t want to go into details because no one experiences the same thing in someone else’s head or considers themselves the same until they experience it firsthand. There were actions and comments from my colleagues and the organization that often hurt me and I felt discriminated against. I was born with a different condition in my left hand and I don’t think I met the physical characteristics. That was the reason,” he added.

Nacho Cano’s lawyer, José Luis González-Montes, for his part, explained that Leslie Guadalupe “has testified without answering the questions of either the judge or the private prosecution”; and has defended that there was no unfair dismissal “for reasons related to her disability,” as she had alleged. “She already had a handicap when she was selected in Mexico by the team of Malinche to be part of the cast of the 20 interns who came to prepare for the future premiere of Malinche in Mexico,” added the producer’s lawyer, Elena Fernández.

It was not the first time that Leslie Guadalupe sang before the press. The previous one was on November 14, after testifying in the case investigating whether Nacho Cano fraudulently brought several young dancers from Mexico to work as false scholarship holders for the musical. Malinche. She then explained how she was “captured” in her native country and how she “evaded border control.” The judge has also called the musician and producer to testify, but, although the initial date scheduled for his appearance was November 20, it has finally been postponed until January 13 for “scheduling reasons.”

The artist’s lawyers have described the modification of the calendar as “surprising”. “We do not understand it because the agenda was the same as yesterday and later,” they stated. “From minute one we have suspicions that strange circumstances are happening,” added José Luis González-Montes, who insisted that they “believe” that there has been “some type of irregularity or serious irregularities in the distribution of matters in favor of the judge” responsible for the case. As he shared, they have taken legal action in this regard: “We have filed a complaint for prevarication before that judge.”