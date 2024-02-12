Official Leshchenko fears Putin's interview will influence US policy

Advisor to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Sergei Leshchenko, called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson dangerous. In his opinion, Kyiv is under threat because this conversation could influence public opinion and US policy.

Kyiv considers Putin's interview dangerous

First of all, this interview should not be underestimated. It will influence the American voter by saying that this war must be stopped by stopping aid to Ukraine. And the new administration will do this, save Americans’ money, save the lives of Ukrainians Sergey LeshchenkoAdvisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

According to the official, this interview will become dangerous in the hands of propagandists. Leshchenko fears that it could shape a certain opinion among American voters, and politicians will be forced to listen to them. The interview will also affect Carlson’s career: he may “pass the casting” and apply for the role of Vice President of the United States if Republican Donald Trump wins the presidential election.

Photo: Gabriel Grigorov / RIA Novosti

In Russia, after the interview was released, they said that the Americans understood what was really happening in Ukraine

After watching the interview, many US residents realized that they had been lied to for two years about what was happening in Ukraine, said Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT television channel. According to her, the conversation between Putin and Carlson became the most successful in the media.

Never in the history of journalism has there been such an interview – that's a fact. This is the most successful, most significant and historical, indeed, media event in the history of mankind Margarita Simonyaneditor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT TV channel

Elon Musk was outraged by the decision to limit the spread of interviews on social networks

Facebook solution (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned) limiting the dissemination of an interview between the Russian President and an American journalist outraged the owner of the social network X, Elon Musk. According to him, this is an insane level of censorship.

Despite the fact that attempts are being made to limit viewing of the video, the video has already dialed over a billion views across all sources. At the same time, the press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, said that the main thing is that Western leaders have become familiar with Putin’s position.

Related materials:

Journalist Tucker Carlson published an interview with Vladimir Putin on his website and on his social network account X on the night of Friday, February 9. In the morning, a transcript of the conversation in Russian and English appeared on the Kremlin website, as well as a video recording with a translation of the interviewer’s speech. During the conversation, the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the United States and the West were touched upon.