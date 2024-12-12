Spain has lived installed during the last day in a stotally winter situation with frosts and snowfalls that, in some points, have reached 40 centimeters thick. It’s cold and you just have to take a look at the streets to see the coming and going of coats, umbrellas and boots.

This situation has caused many to wonder how long they will be experiencing cold days. The Aemet forecast indicates that this Thursday some degrees will recover, although the atmosphere will continue to be cold.

Roberto Brasero warns about the weather coming this weekend

This is what Roberto Brasero has also stated in ‘El Tiempo’ on Antena 3: «We will add some degrees in the maximums of the center and north of the peninsula, instead of subtracting as has happened in recent days. According to the meteorological information expert, locally strong storms may also occur in the Mediterranean during the day. Brasero emphasizes, however, that on the afternoon of This Thursday “as a novelty” the temperatures will be somewhat higher than those of days gone by.

But what is going to happen during the weekend? According to the official Aemet forecast, we will experience two days of clear skies although with temperatures “notably lower than normal for this time of year in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.”









Roberto Brasero has also shared this forecast for the next few days. In fact, Brasero explains that after the rains that may arrive this Thursday The anticyclone will be installed in Spain “with a lot of sun” already towards the weekend.

On Saturday there will be probable morning fogs during Saturdaywhile on Sunday it is possible that showers will return to the extreme north of the peninsula and the Canary Islands. Given this situation, Roberto Brasero has explained that the atmosphere of the next few days will continue to be coldthe frosts will continue, which will not allow warm clothing to rest, although little by little the thermometers will recover.

What will happen after the weekend

Although the Antena 3 presenter has not advanced the time beyond these weekend notes, Aemet does present a forecast, although with much more uncertainty.

According to the State Meteorological Agency, at the beginning of next week the anticyclonic situation in Spain, except in the Canary Islands, which will be under the influence of an Atlantic storm. Regarding temperatures, Aemet indicates that the maximum temperatures are increasing and the minimum temperatures are decreasing.

Still, the frosts will continue to affect to most of the interior of the northern half of the peninsula, mountains of the southeast and east of the Southern plateau, becoming strong on peaks in the extreme north.