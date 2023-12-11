Three will be the main scenarios for next Christmas in the city of Murcia. Two of them have already started with their spectacular opening events: La Glorieta, which hosts the sustainable market and has the daily projection of the Christmas Carol; and the Plaza Circular, which lit its enormous tree last Saturday, led by Carlos Alcaraz and with a massive show. The third enclave will be, on this occasion, the Malecón garden, which will host a magical world thanks to the so-called 'garden of dreams'. The popular green area, a fundamental setting in other celebrations such as the Fair, will host an immersive experience in which, together with specific lighting, special effects machines and fantasy characters, a fantasy environment will be generated along the lines of Wonderland. Alicia.

Visitors will thus be able to blend in with nature, through allegories of the sea, flowers and winter installed throughout the venue, where there will be decorative elements such as six 3-meter-long jellyfish, a two-meter-high swan, a two-meter-long neon sign, fifteen elves and gnomes and eight large inflatable mushrooms. 'The Garden of Dreams' will have its own programming, as it will be the setting for the Puppet Festival (on December 26, 27, 28 and 29, with two showings at 12 and 5 p.m.) and the activity of magic and circus 'Come and see!'.

To slide down this rabbit hole, all you need is the desire and the will to come to this event, since access will be completely free. It is not the first time that the Malecón hosts a Christmas installation of this type. It must be remembered that during the coalition government of PSOE and Cs, this area already hosted the so-called Camp of Their Majesties of the East. However, this proposal was not free access, but had a cost of 5 euros per person.

This will, however, be only one of the thousand proposals included in the complete Christmas program arranged by the Murcia City Council, with 30 events a day in around a hundred locations, including theaters, auditoriums, museums, churches or squares and with proposals, also, in practically all the districts as highlighted during his presentation by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta. The vast majority of them are free to access and, in any case, with a reservation through the web.

Among them, the arrival show of Santa Claus stands out, which will take place on the 22nd, at 6 p.m., in Cardenal Belluga Square in the capital, to later go to his house, on Basabé Street, where you can visit him. children. That same day, the usual date of the Christmas Lottery, residents and visitors will also be able to come – hopefully, with a prize in their pocket – to the Town Hall Plenary Room, where the montage of three scenes from the Original Nativity Scene of Francisco Salzillo.

The Santa Claus parade, as is traditional, is for noon on Christmas Eve, and the Three Kings Parade, for the afternoon of January 5, in a royal procession that has already sold out all the chairs for sale in advance. The Councilor for Identity Culture, Diego Avilés, noted after his address to the disability entities, that this Wednesday there will be a meeting of the monitoring commission for this event, in which the possibility of expanding these locations will be discussed.

One day before, on January 4, another of this year's novelties will be the premiere of the show 'Tale of the Three Wise Men', which will take place on January 4 at 6:30 p.m. in Plaza Romea. It will be a show of music, theater and circus, which will be the preamble to the arrival of the Three Wise Men to Murcia

A hundred concerts



Music will also play an important role in this program, where various styles such as jazz, indie, classical music, DJs, or the traditional sounds of the cuadrillas and the auroros will merge, but always with a Murcian seal. For example, among the hundred musical events, the three farewell concerts that the band Second will offer on December 28, 29, and 30 at the Teatro Circo Murcia stand out. It must be remembered that Sean Frutos' sister, his vocalist, the artist Maryan Frutos, has been responsible for the Murcia Christmas Song, 2023.

On the other hand, the Great Tree will host performances by different choirs from the municipality such as Discantus, San Buenaventura, Castañuelas, Villa Pilar, Jesuitinas or the University Choir, although there will also be space for blues (Santi Campillo, December 16), the flamenco (Curro Piñana, December 22), classical music (children's section of the Orfeón Fernández Caballero, December 23) and opera (December 23 and January 2).

The concerts at the La Glorieta Market feature Murcian artists. In this sense, on Christmas Eve, at 2:00 p.m., the 'aperitivazo' concert by Adrián Ruiz will be held, and New Year's Eve with Antuan Muñoz. In addition, more than twenty artists participating in CreaMurcia will pass through the stage of the La Glorieta Market to put the rhythm of Christmas. La Glorieta will also host the New Year's Eve Chimes on December 31, broadcast by regional television La 7.

The Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, for its part, will host the Sones Navideños series, whose star dish will be Los Parrandboleros, on December 30. In addition, the UCAM Young University Orchestra will also perform (December 21), the Félix San Mateo lyric orchestra (December 23, 24 and 25), Demod Quarter (December 26), Antonio Merchán (December 27), Divos y Divinas Lyric (December 28) and the Quartet of the Beniaján Musical Group (December 29).

Likewise, Plaza Belluga will be the scene of the XXXII Meeting of Choirs at Christmas (December 17) and the cycle 'Cuadrillas en Navidad'. The Plenary Hall of the City Council, where the Salzillo Nativity Scene is located, will host various musical performances such as those of the Assai Quartet (December 26 and 30), the Beniaján Musical Group, the Discantus Choir (December 22), the Youth Orchestra of the Region (December 23), the Quintet Spirito (December 28 and 29) and Orpheus (January 2).

'Family Christmas' and 'Christmas on wheels'



Of the more than 1,000 activities in the Christmas program, approximately 600 take place in the districts.

An outstanding program is 'Family Christmas', which will develop workshops for children (planting trees, decorating trees, creating Christmas decorations) in the main green spaces of about 50 districts.

Similarly, there is the 'Christmas on wheels' program. The City Council has customized a classic truck, which has been adapted and decorated with Christmas motifs to travel to all corners of the municipality and offer the little ones to enjoy the events that have been organized for these holidays.

Children's activities



Children are the main protagonists of Christmas in Murcia. And with the aim that they not only have fun, but also learn through playing, the City Council has organized a series of educational activities.

Thus, workshops for children will be held every day at the Great Christmas Tree in the Circular Plaza, in which they will be taught to create their own Christmas decorations, make Christmas sweets, sew, plant and decorate a Christmas tree. , prepare the letter to the Three Wise Men and design Christmas, among other things. Likewise, Drilo and his gang will offer a show for the little ones at the Big Tree on Christmas and New Year's Day.

Also a children's area at the Glorieta Market, where workshops on candy, environmental awareness and Christmas decorations, among others, will be held, as well as on the Manterola Footbridge ramp, where 'A River of Illusion' takes place, with storytellers. , magic performances and workshops.

Another of the series included in the City Council's Christmas program is 'A heart of cinema', which includes the screening of 8 children's films at the Regional Film Library, such as 'Spirited Away' (December 26), 'My Neighbor Totoro' and 'Batman' (December 27), 'Howl's Moving Castle' and 'The Secret of the Pyramid' (December 28); 'The Wizard of Oz' (December 29); 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' and 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?' (December 30).

New website about Christmas



The Murcia City Council has created a specific website for Christmas in Murcia (navidadmurcia.es/home), which contains all the detailed and updated information on more than a thousand activities in 100 different locations that will take place in the city and the districts. until January 7.

Thus, by entering http://navidadmurcia.es, Murcians will be able to find out the agenda of events for each day in every corner of the municipality. What concerts can they go to (at the Great Tree, the La Glorieta Market, Plaza Belluga, etc…), what shows can they see, what exhibitions can they see, what activities are carried out in the museums, what nativity scenes can they visit, when Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men come from the East, where the royal postman is each day, what routes they can take, etc…

In addition, you will find public service information, such as the play centers and nursery schools that are open in the municipality. The portal, which is very accessible and easy to use, is divided into several categories: Districts, Activities for every day, Miscellaneous, Shows and audiovisual shows, Concerts, Nativity scenes, Exhibitions and museums, Children's activities, Free Workshops, Storytelling, Cinema , Guided Tours, Santa Claus, Three Wise Men and Theater.

On the website you can find out the schedules, locations and characteristics of each event, as well as buy tickets online. Citizens will be able to obtain more information on the municipal website murcia.es and events.murcia.es.