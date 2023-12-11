Russia | Häkkänen comments on Yelle's researcher's confusing statement about preparedness: “Russia is still the same old Russia”

The discussion about the threat posed by Russia continued on Monday evening in Yle's A-studio. Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen strongly relies on the support provided by NATO.

Finns reservists should have their lives in order a year from now, said the leading researcher of the Foreign Policy Institute (Upi). Charly Salonius-Pasternak Ylen Ykkösaamu on Monday. On Monday, the comment attracted widespread attention and some confusion.

On Monday evening, Salonius-Pasternak was asked to elaborate on his comments on Ylen's A-Studio broadcast, where Salonius-Pasternak was discussing the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) with the support given by the West to Ukraine.

When Salonius-Pasternak was asked if he really thinks that Russia threatens Finland, the researcher believed that the Russian president Vladimir Putin possibly making incorrect calculations if US and other European support for Ukraine weakens.

“I'm not saying it's likely. Finland is well prepared, but it would be absurd not to prepare for the worst possible scenario,” Salonius-Pasternak said.

Minister of Defense Häkkänen took a more moderate position in the discussion. According to Häkkänen, “Russia is still the same old Russia”, which has been aggressive for centuries.

Now, according to Häkkänen, the “rattling of neighbors” has gone in a darker and more violent direction, but Finland's position is good above all thanks to defense cooperation.

According to Häkkänen, the NATO countries, the Nordic defense dimension and Finland's national defense capability create a very strong Nordic stronghold.

Häkkänen had strong faith in the fifth article of the military alliance NATO, which binds the member countries to cooperation and mutual assistance when one of the member countries is attacked with weapons.

“If it's not a part of NATO, it's dangerous ground,” Häkkänen stated.

Ukrainian Salonius-Pasternak, who commented on the situation in the morning interview, advised Finns to take care of the emergency reserve at home and prepare sensibly. He repeated his instructions as well message service in X.

On Monday night, Salonius-Pasternak emphasized the importance of creating performance. According to him, more refresher training is needed, as well as pioneer reservists and Finnish industry to prepare.

Defense Minister Häkkänen promised more information on increasing ammunition production in the coming days.

Häkkänen recommended jogging to people other than reservists as well.