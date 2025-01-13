The Professional Association of Magistrates (APM) has sent two letters to the European Commission and the European Parliament to demand that they “intervene” before the new proposed measure by the Government of Pedro Sánchez to limit popular accusations, in the case involving his wife, Begoña Gómez, and with others that also involve his brother. The APM considers that this It’s “an attack” and asks that the EU help “preserve judicial independence” in Spain.

From Brussels they qualify 20 minutes that there is still no reaction from the Commission on the matter. The new regulations that the Government plans to promote “intends to include a new cause for abstention or recusal of judges and magistrates”they warn from the APM. “It would be laudable if it were about guaranteeing the objective appearance of our independence and impartiality – basic for citizens’ confidence in Justice – however, it seems intended to limit our freedom of expression and avoid or silence discrepancy and criticism “, they conclude in a statement.

The notice also clarifies that it is a change that will make the prosecution of corruption more difficult, with the focus not only about Gómez, but also about the entire case that involves the state attorney generalwhom this Monday the Supreme Court announced that it is citing as a defendant for the leak of information about the partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

For the APM, the trend coming out of Moncloa is soft on corruption and can favor “its impunity and, in application of its transitional provision, it can determine the archiving of the investigation of certain criminal cases that is currently being carried out in certain courts. and in the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, and which are known to everyone due to their media significance by the people who are being investigated.

The socialists have registered in Congress a bill that seeks to put a stop to popular action, preventing that popular accusations participate in the judicial investigation (investigation) phase. As indicated in the single transitional provision of the text, the measure will be applied “at the time of entry into force of the law”, which may mean the immediate expulsion of all the aforementioned accusations.

Several of them have already reacted to the measure announced by the PSOE early last Friday, pointing out that it is “unconstitutional.” The Popular Party points out that the reform is due to the “despair of the PSOE in the face of cases of corruption that corner the Government.” This is “one more step” in the Executive’s desire to “laminate the Judiciary,” emphasize popular sources, who consider that “the PSOE does not want to fight corruption, but rather those who denounce it.”