Saturday, February 3, 2024



| Updated 02/04/2024 07:35h.









During its more than 23 years of activity, the work that the Murcian medical-humanitarian NGO Cirugía Solidaria has developed in Africa, operating and caring for people from countries such as Kenya, Senegal, Mali, Equatorial Guinea or Cameroon who otherwise would not have had access …