Giovani Lo Celso has been injured again in the current season 24-25. After the muscular problem known when he was with the Argentine team in October and which kept him from playing for Betis in three LaLiga games, two in the Conference League and one in the Copa del Rey (although very presumably he was not going to play in it anyway if he had been in perfect health), on Saturday in Valladolid he was substituted with a quarter of an hour left before the regulation ninety minute and this Monday it was learned that it was due to a new injury.

The medical report offered by the green and white team reports that Lo Celso has a Myofascial injury in the middle 1/3 of the left adductor longus. As is usually the case in these cases, said official information It does not limit the exact time that Rosario will be out.but if can be estimated this time of absence between about three and four weeks.

In this time, Lo Celso will be a safe casualty for Wednesday’s duel in Montjüic against Barcelonacorresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Reyand also, almost certainly, the league matches before him Girona, Mallorca and Athletic Clubtrying fit his return for the matchday 23 of LaLiga against Celtascheduled for the weekend February 8-9 just before Betis has to face the first leg of the play off for access to the round of 16 of the Conference League against KAA Gent in Belgium, in which we will have to see What results does Pellegrini’s painting achieve? in this series of matches without one of their best footballers.

During the period of Lo Celso’s absence during the previous injuryBetis played a total of six games between LaLiga, the Conference League and the Copa del Rey and the news is that the green and white team He didn’t lose any of them.yielding a balance of four wins and two draws. Without the Argentine star, the Betic team managed beat Osasuna and Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga, Celje in the Conference League and Gévora in the Cup (although it is very likely that he would not have played this match either if he had been under Pellegrini’s orders), and tied the duels before him Copenhagen in the continental competition and against the Athletic Club in San Mamés in the league tournament.