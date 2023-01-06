The historic 35-year-old Mexican center-back, Hugo Ayalahe left the UANL Tigers and after several weeks of analysis he decided to reject all the offers he had on the table to continue his career and has chosen to retire from the courts.
Everything pointed to the fact that the Michoacán would continue his career at Atlético de San Luis, but finally after finishing his contract with the feline group and not entering into plans, he preferred to hang up his boots permanently.
Definitely, Hugo Ayala He will be remembered as one of the greatest legends of Mexican soccer, having spent almost 12 years in the institution, being a 10-time champion: five in the MX League, three Champions of Champions, one MX Cup and one Concacaf Champions League.
Also, next to Juninho It was one of the best center-back pairs in the club’s history and they were the starters in that Copa Libertadores final in 2015, likewise, the Aztec center-back was a national team for several years during its best stages.
Unfortunately the years do not pass in vain and with the arrival of michael herrera to the bench he lost the hierarchy he had in the club, in the same way, with the arrival of Diego Coccapreferred the stay of other elements such as Lichnovsky Y Caetano.
In this way, it could be determined that the culprit of the decline of ayalawas the ‘Louse‘, After having left a figure like him without rhythm and before the arrival of another coach, there was a good screen.
