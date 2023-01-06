It is no secret to anyone that there is a wonderful relationship between Joan Laporta and the powerful agent, perhaps the most important since the death of Mino Raiola, Jorge Mendes. The friendship of the two off the pitch often ends up translating into negotiations within the office of the president of Barcelona, since every time the representative has a player with potential, the first door he usually knocks on is that of the culé entity.
Mendes today manages the largest portfolio of footballers in all of Europe, which is why it seems almost impossible for any of his clients not to end up in Barcelona next summer and the name that seems closest to fulfilling that prediction is the captain. from Wolverhampton, Ruben Neves. The World Cup player has been linked to the Blaugrana team for more than a year and his arrival in Barcelona is almost complete, the only thing missing is the yes of the key man, Xavi.
Sport assures that the agreement between the club’s board and Mendes, who not only represents Neves but also Wolverhampton’s interests, is closed, both the salary terms and the transfer figure. This signing is only pending Xavi’s approval of Ruben’s arrival, something that may take even longer, since the Blaugrana coach is not a great fan of the Portuguese and prefers other market options or even the renewal of Sergio Busquets. It is possible that Laporta and his entourage will have to convince Hernández of the arrival of a closed Ruben Neves.
