In mid-December, Getxo hosted the fifth edition of Sail Inn Pro, a ‘spin off’ of the legendary Sail In Film Festival, which is dedicated to highlighting the transfer of technology from competitive sailing to the nautical industry, bringing together its protagonists in two very interesting days.

To give us background, the famous Sail In Festival is a wonderful film festival dedicated to sailing that was held for six editions, from 2014 to 2019, and which has been on standby since then due to lack of funding. All the greats attended one of its editions, from Michel Desjoyeaux to Robin Knox Johnston, including François Gabart, Xabi Fernández and Juan Vila. On stage, after the films were broadcast, the protagonists talked about their experiences… The magic that was created between all the great sailing stars and the spectators made Sail In Festival a must-see event for sea lovers.

Although the festival has not been held for five years, its creators, Urtzi Sagarribay and Álex Quintana, realized that the congregation of sailing stars that they gathered each year could be the seed of an event dedicated to advances in sailing. world of sailing and how they were carried into the real world. Foils are the best example today: they have gone from being only common on America’s Cup boats to being installed on passenger transport boats in less than a decade. But there are hundreds of examples of this technology transfer.

This year we saw how François Gabart has raised 40 million euros to launch the first transatlantic sailing freighter, which will be launched in 2026.









What advances will the future hold for us? In the next Sail Inn Pro we will find out.