A new friends and followers management system will be available this week to Xbox Insider members in the Alpha Skip-Ahead category on consoles and to those who have opted in to the PC Gaming Preview on computers and mobile devices. They will be able to verify that the experience works as intended before it is released to all players.

Microsoft has announced that after a long time the feature will return Sending friend requests on Xbox . The feature was last used during the Xbox 360 generation, before being replaced by a social media-style follower system when the Xbox One was released in 2013.

Microsoft’s announcement and details about the feature

“We’re excited to announce the return of friend requests! Now you can easily send, accept, or delete friend requests, making it easier to connect with others,” said Microsoft. “Friends are now a two-way, invitation-only relationship that offers more control and flexibility.”

“In the meantime, following someone remains a one-way connectionwhich allows you to stay up to date on shared content, whether it’s another player, a club or a game.”

Existing friends and followers will update automaticallyso players will remain friends with anyone who previously added them as friends, while continuing to follow anyone who didn’t add them.

On consolesplayers will be able to manage their friends and followers by opening the Xbox Guide and going to the People tab. From there, they can view existing friends, accept or delete new requests, or find other players and send their own requests.

