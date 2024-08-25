Juan Guillermo Cuadrado It is still Italian football and it is noted that the Atalanta will be your next station. Everything indicates that the future of the Colombian midfielderIt is still Italian football and it is noted that thewill be your next station.

According to the criteria of

Cuadrado has been the talk of the town every day and several teams have wanted him, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

Almost ready

It sounds like the footballer will stay with Atalanta, because according to the information “he has already agreed to be a new player for Atalanta, a team with which he will sign for one year, as revealed this Sunday by the journalist Fabrizio Romano,” according to www.futbolred.com

And he added: “The journalist also confirmed that Cuadrado has already passed the medical exams and this Monday he will sign with the team he manages. Gian Piero Gasperini”.

Atalanta, European champion. Photo:EFE Share

Atalanta is a team that already knows what Colombia is like, since they played there Luis Fernando Muriel and Duvan Zapata, with important contributions.

“Cuadrado will play in the Champions League this season, as Atalanta finished fourth last season and also confirmed its qualification by winning the Europa League,” said the specialist website.

And he concluded: “It is worth noting that Cuadrado has had an important stint in Italy where he had his best performance in Juventus and from there he made the jump to Inter Milan last season where injuries prevented him from playing continuously.”

Sports