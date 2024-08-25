According to the criteria of
Cuadrado has been the talk of the town every day and several teams have wanted him, but so far nothing has been confirmed.
Almost ready
It sounds like the footballer will stay with Atalanta, because according to the information “he has already agreed to be a new player for Atalanta, a team with which he will sign for one year, as revealed this Sunday by the journalist Fabrizio Romano,” according to www.futbolred.com
And he added: “The journalist also confirmed that Cuadrado has already passed the medical exams and this Monday he will sign with the team he manages. Gian Piero Gasperini”.
Atalanta is a team that already knows what Colombia is like, since they played there Luis Fernando Muriel and Duvan Zapata, with important contributions.
“Cuadrado will play in the Champions League this season, as Atalanta finished fourth last season and also confirmed its qualification by winning the Europa League,” said the specialist website.
And he concluded: “It is worth noting that Cuadrado has had an important stint in Italy where he had his best performance in Juventus and from there he made the jump to Inter Milan last season where injuries prevented him from playing continuously.”
