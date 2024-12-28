Ryanair has announced this Saturday that it will generate more than 2,000 new jobs in 2025 “highly paid for aviation professionals in Europe” and that it will receive up to 29 new Boeing 737 aircraft in 2025, in which it has invested 3,000 million dollars (2,878 million euros).

In a statement, the company has praised the characteristics of the new planes, which will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 16%, noise by 40% and will allow 4% more passengers to be transported.

The airline has explained that the planes will be destined for efficient, low-cost airports in European Union countries where governments encourage the growth of aviation, such as Sweden, Italy, Spain and Poland. But the number of flights will not increase in countries that increase taxes, such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

“While most European airlines continue to have capacity limitations, Ryanair plans to receive 29 new Boeing 737 aircraft in 2025,” boasted the company’s country manager in Spain, Elena Cabrera.

The company representative explained that the additional aircraft capacity will allow Ryanair to increase the number of passengers from 200 million in 2024 to 210 million in 2025, which will translate into 2,000 new jobs at many of the “most efficient” airports. and low-cost in Europe”, which are those in which governments “are promoting the sustainable growth of the sector by eliminating taxes and reducing airport charges”.