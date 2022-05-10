Elizabeth Olsen, actress who plays the Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, he did not get to meet two important actors of the Marvel movie on the set. Who is it and why were they not face to face despite their scenes?

SPOILERS FOR “DOCTOR STRANGE” 2

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that despite Wanda Maximoff crossing paths with the Illuminati in the film, she never shared the set with two of their members.

This is John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, two actors who have greatly excited fans.

The Illuminati are killed by Wanda. Photo: Compositing/Marvel Studios

“I never met them” Olsen explained when asked about the scene in which the Scarlet Witch annihilates the Earth-838 group in a matter of seconds. “The magic of cinema!”, he added.

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Photo: Marvel

The casting of Krasinski and Stewart in the sequel to “Doctor Strange” has meant the incorporation of the X-men and the Fantastic Four in the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen in the reboot of “X-men”

Olsen also confessed that he would like to be part of any project that Marvel is going to do on the X-Men.

“But I think you just said it: If we were to bring the X-Men back, I want to be there,” he told CinemaBlend.

The 1997 X-Men animated series will return to television via Disney Plus. Photo: Marvel

For now, Marvel has only confirmed “X-men 1997”, an animated production that will continue the famous 90s series of mutants.

Therefore, the future of these characters in the UCM series and movies is still uncertain.