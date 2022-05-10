Measure is valid for those who register on the Positive National Register of Drivers

Contran (National Traffic Council) published, in the DOU (Official Union Gazette) of this Monday (May 9, 2022), a resolution that proposes benefits to drivers registered in the RNPC (Positive National Register of Drivers) who have not committed infringements for a period of 12 months.

Provided for in the CTB (Brazilian Traffic Code), the RNPC has the purpose of registering drivers who have not committed a traffic violation subject to scoring during the period of 1 year.

THE Resolution No. 257 published today proposes that, in order to be registered with the RNPC, the driver must grant prior authorization through an application or other electronic means “regulated by the highest executive transit body of the Union“, that is, by Denatran (National Traffic Department).

After granting the authorization, the driver will be registered in the RNPC, regardless of communication by the highest executive transit body of the Union. The prior authorizationimplies the driver’s consent for other citizens to view their registration in the RNPC”, as provided in the resolution

Consultation with the RNPC, in which it is informed whether or not the respondent is registered there, is guaranteed to all citizens, by providing the driver’s full name and CPF.

The resolution adds that the RNPC “may be used to grant benefits of any nature to registered drivers”, and that these benefits could be “fbaits or tariffs”, in the form of the specific legislation of each entity of the federation.

Finally, Contran informs that the RNPC will be implemented by the Union’s highest executive transit body within 180 days.

With information from Brazil Agency.