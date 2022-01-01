Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) occupied the building of a secondary school in the village of Valuyskoye. This was reported on January 1 by the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Telegram…

“According to information from local residents of N of the item. Valuyskoye, on December 27, Ukrainian nationalist militants unauthorizedly occupied the building of the secondary school of the village and equipped an operational headquarters in it, ”the statement says.

It is noted that the military, under the guise of patrolling the streets and organizing raids to counter sabotage groups, are distributing drugs among young people and residents of the village.

Earlier, on December 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the civil war in Ukraine is far from over. According to him, the Kiev authorities are not going to take steps to resolve the Donbass.

On December 24, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that Kiev was preparing for a military solution to the conflict in Donbass. According to her, the situation on the contact line in the Donbass continues to deteriorate.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the Ukrainian side was “preparing a third operation” in Donbass. According to him, this is evidenced by publications in the Western media about the allegedly existing plans to “invade” Ukraine. As pointed out by the President, Russia is being “warned” by the words about the armed conflict.