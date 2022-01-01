It was a huge transition, from the heat in Abu Dhabi to the cold in the Netherlands. “But it is also nice to be in the familiar Twente,” says Bent Viscaal. He saw live on 12 December in the oil state how Max Verstappen achieved the world title in a sensational way. “I will never forget that denouement. It is unimaginable that in a season, after all those races and all those kilometers, two drivers are tied and it comes to the very last lap. Our pit box was located under the Max Verstappen grandstand. It was a strange sensation to hear loud music from Frans Duijts and Django Wagner so far from home. The people on my team didn’t know what hit her at all.”