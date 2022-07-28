We dare to say, as unmaterialistic as we are, that we can be happy with very little. We really don’t need to win $1 billion. What good is so much money? We would also be satisfied with five to ten million euros. That’s how humble we are. But what if you really won 1 billion dollars and you don’t want to pay wealth tax – how do you waste that quickly as a car enthusiast?

In the United States, the top prize of the Mega Millions lottery is now at $1.02 billion, about 1.01 billion euros. So that’s a thousand million, for the slow calculator. Incidentally, you will not receive that money in one go, but over a period of 29 years, reports the NOS. If you want to get paid in one go, the amount is only $602 million. That is why we also make a step-by-step plan below, then you have 29 years to implement it.

Step one: buy an airport

You have to have a home base somewhere to store your collection. Let’s start in the country where the money comes from: America. There you can buy a nice piece of land with a big airstrip for 6 million dollars. Oh, and it’s helpful if you take a pilot’s license for the bigger stuff. Besides money, it also takes some time.

Step two: rebuild the place

You have now established a home base. This is where your house lives, your kitchen cooks and your bed sleeps. And in addition to a large warehouse for storage, you also need a job site. So count on a bridge for your current project car and another ten bridges for all project cars that you start with full courage, but ultimately do not finish. Also count a few thousand euros per month for a mechanic to solve all your DIY mistakes. All together we are now at 10 million.

Step Three: Buy an Airbus A380

Buy a big plane, let’s say an Airbus A380, and have it converted to fit at least 10 cars. According to CNN these devices must cost about 77 million dollars second-hand. We are not looking for a million more or less for the conversion – so keep it at 80 million. So we are already at a nice 100 million in total.

Step four: buy real estate at circuits and beautiful roads

This is where the master plan comes together. Buy a beautiful house in Haarlem (Circuit Zandvoort) with a large garage, shop for a villa along the sea in California (Willow Springs and Laguna Seca), have something nice built near the Nürburgring, and shop around the world some nice pieces of land near nice roads and circuits. Let’s start with a budget of 5 million euros per house and that times twenty? Then we lose another 100 million.

Step Five: Go Shopping for Cars

The most expensive car was a Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut worth 135 million euros. You won’t find much of that, but breaking another 100 million euros on some cars should not be a problem. A comprehensive collection of the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari will cost you 10 million euros, not to mention the really valuable cars like the Ferrari 250 GTO of about 50 million dollars.

Don’t forget that you still have to buy all the homologation specials, a load of JDM legends, a few spare cars for when things go wrong, a few new track cars and a few classic gems for when the weather is really nice. You can always call us if you have money left and need to buy more cars. We are happy to help – also with an extensive test drive.

Step Six: Realize How Much 1 Billion Is And Fly To Dubai

If there’s one place they know how to spend money, it’s in Dubai. There, an Aventador SVJ is nothing more than a dull shopping cart. With the inspiration you gain there, you can save a few million more.

Step seven: also buy a yacht with a garage

You have your own airport, enough real estate near good locations and a large car collection. Spend a little extra for a nice boat. For 50 million dollars you can find something where you have enough space for your toys. You can then dock it during the Monaco GP to watch the race.

Step eight: don’t forget to calculate the fixed costs

An Airbus A380 costs several million a year if you use it as a scheduled flight. You won’t, but it still won’t be cheap. The same goes for a superyacht. And then you have another twenty houses whose ceilings have to be whitewashed every now and then. Never mind the cars – even when they’re standing still, they cost a lot of money.

With the houses, the cars, the ship and the plane you will notice that a lot of money is spent every year. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for the 1 billion to evaporate. Will you invite us to enjoy it while you still can? Like we said, we’re not that hard. We’ll be happy with a Valkyrie to drive.