Mexico.- The goalkeeper of the Royal Salt Lake of the MLS, David Ochoa is already in the sights of teams in Europe where it has raised a lot of interest due to its conditions, among the options there is one that is ahead and it is the Barca Athletic that the Mexican Rafael Márquez has recently taken over and that by having that connection he could have a clearer opportunity than if he goes to other clubs.

The news has been generated after Tom Bogert director of the MLS revealed that the team of the Barcelona He had in mind to take over the rights of the Mexican-American goalkeeper for this season and continue training him so that at some point he can make the leap to the first team or play for other teams in Europe. The offer is still up in the air because the MLS team has not decided what to do with the player.

Although the “girlfriends” have already begun to come out and it is that in addition to Barça Atlètic also the team of Man Utd He has joined for the goalkeeper, although for the moment they have stayed a little more on the side of giving statements about whether they are going for him, but if they have already had some approaches. David Ochoa, who has opted for the Mexican National Team, has shown that he has the ideal conditions to fight for a position in any team.

David Ochoa could emigrate to Europe | Photo: Instagram David Ochoa

It has even been possible to know which teams of the MX League He has also asked about him, cases like Xolos, San Lui and América are the clubs that have been interested in his services but have not had a clear answer either. According to reports, Ochoa has a current contract with Real Salt Lake until December 31, 2022, so by January 2023 he could already have a new team, either in Europe or in Mexico.

Barça Atlètic, now under the command of Rafa Márquez, has had an important start to the pre-season, which speaks to the fact that they have a powerful team and want to make it practically invincible to fight for the title and in the process begin to generate a lot of confidence in the Barcelona environment to that he be considered at some point for new positions in First Division clubs.