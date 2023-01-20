In “The Lord of the Skies 8, Chapter 2″, we saw the Casillas family heartbroken by the alleged death of their leader. What they don’t know is that Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) is alive, but under the power of the DEA. While his children try to follow in his footsteps, Rutila and Ismael Casillas they argue, but then they understand that it is better to be allies. Together, the brothers must face their father’s enemies, who want them dead.

In the United States, Aurelio Casillas endures more than one torture at the hands of Tracy, the agent who arrested him. After escaping, after attacking his enemies, stealing a car and even a combat ship, he arrives in Las Vegas and joins Rosita, who helps him get weapons and continue on his way. Follow the LIVE of “The Lord of the Skies 8×3”.

“The Lord of the Skies 8×03”: LIVE End of chapter 3 of “The Lord of the Skies”: Aurelio called Rutila While Aurelio and Mercedes are talking, he shows his interest in his savior. He asks for her cell phone and makes an unexpected call: to Rutila, her daughter. The chapter closes with the young woman answering and asking who is calling her. Will she tell him that she is alive? See also Euphoria and other youth series with similar themes Laura complains to Ismael for the disappearance of her teacher The doctor in charge of Aurelio’s health is missing and Laura complains to Ismael for this. “But this is something you guys do,” she tells him. He tells her that he hasn’t done anything and promises to investigate. Auerlio Casillas does not reveal his identity Aurelio Casillas is questioned by his savior about why the DEA is after him. In the middle of the conversation, he asks her to remove the chip that was implanted in him, luckily for her, she succeeds. He is now free from tracking. They save Aurelio’s life In an attempt to hide, Aurelio was blackmailed by the trafficker, but his partner saved Casillas. Once again, he fell for a woman. Will she be his new love interest? Ismael Casillas receives a call from Corina Saldaña Corina finds out about the death of Alba Casilas and calls Ismael. The young man, who is worried about his family and Amado’s actions, is surprised by her words. She asks them to take care, because the Colombians will go for them. See also Star Wars: Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the cast of the TV series on Disney + Tracy is between a rock and a hard place Tracy is in trouble. The DEA agent is desperate to find Aurelio Casillas, the only one who can keep her career afloat. Her boss came to supervise her and she is not happy. Started “The Lord of the Skies 8×03” Aurelio Casillas obtained help from the inhabitants of the city where he arrived. He had to ally himself with a human trafficker, but he doesn’t trust him.

PREVIOUS NOTICE

Aurelio Casillas is determined to escape. Photo: Telemundo

Advance of “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 3

Watch the preview of chapter 3 of “El señor de los cielos 8″, an exclusive Telemundo series.

What will happen in “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 3?

Rutila and Ismael comfort their brothers after the alleged death of Aurelio Casillas. While this is happening, enemies are getting ready to kill them, in an attempt to take over the family’s territory. For his part, the drug trafficker continues to flee from the DEA, which is increasingly close in on him. Now, he will meet a woman who could be an important help or his new love interest.

Aurelio Casillas continues to fight against the DEA. Photo: Telemundo

Where and when to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 3 LIVE ONLINE?

Chapter 3 of “El Señor de los Cielos”, season 8, can be seen on Thursday, January 19 through Telemundo. The series with Rafael Amaya is broadcast LIVE and via ONLINE on the channel’s website or on its mobile application.

Season 8 of “El Señor de los Cielos” arrived on Telemundo this Tuesday, January 17. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Premiere time of “El señor de los cielos 8″ on Telemundo in Peru, Mexico and the rest of Latin America

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 p.m. If you are outside the country, take into account the following hours: