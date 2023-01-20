In “The Lord of the Skies 8, Chapter 2″, we saw the Casillas family heartbroken by the alleged death of their leader. What they don’t know is that Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) is alive, but under the power of the DEA. While his children try to follow in his footsteps, Rutila and Ismael Casillas they argue, but then they understand that it is better to be allies. Together, the brothers must face their father’s enemies, who want them dead.
In the United States, Aurelio Casillas endures more than one torture at the hands of Tracy, the agent who arrested him. After escaping, after attacking his enemies, stealing a car and even a combat ship, he arrives in Las Vegas and joins Rosita, who helps him get weapons and continue on his way. Follow the LIVE of “The Lord of the Skies 8×3”.
“The Lord of the Skies 8×03”: LIVE
PREVIOUS NOTICE
Advance of “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 3
Watch the preview of chapter 3 of “El señor de los cielos 8″, an exclusive Telemundo series.
What will happen in “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 3?
Rutila and Ismael comfort their brothers after the alleged death of Aurelio Casillas. While this is happening, enemies are getting ready to kill them, in an attempt to take over the family’s territory. For his part, the drug trafficker continues to flee from the DEA, which is increasingly close in on him. Now, he will meet a woman who could be an important help or his new love interest.
Where and when to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 3 LIVE ONLINE?
Chapter 3 of “El Señor de los Cielos”, season 8, can be seen on Thursday, January 19 through Telemundo. The series with Rafael Amaya is broadcast LIVE and via ONLINE on the channel’s website or on its mobile application.
Premiere time of “El señor de los cielos 8″ on Telemundo in Peru, Mexico and the rest of Latin America
If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 p.m. If you are outside the country, take into account the following hours:
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
#Lord #Skies #8×3 #ONLINE #Aurelio #escapes #DEA #happened #premiere
Leave a Reply