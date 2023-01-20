In the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room”, Alessia and Jimmy ended their relationship after an intense drama that the followers of the América TV series witnessed. However, despite the obvious discomfort of the characters in the scene where they separate, fans have criticized the attitude of the young Gonzales for not having supported Miss Montalbán to fulfill her dreams as her chef. How did “AFHS” fans react to this unexpected situation?

What happened to Jimmy and Alessia?

In these weeks’ episodes, Alessia Montalbán’s dreams as a chef came back into her sights after Diego offered to make her head of one of his future restaurants in Cusco.

Of course, this was a trap from her father, since he doesn’t want to see her near Jimmy at all, especially after he tried to ask his permission to be with his daughter.

That’s why Jimmy, frustrated by the situation, couldn’t help but feel rejected by the fact that Alessia wants to fulfill her dreams in the culinary world.

Fans support Alessia. Photo: Twitter

The fan reaction

The fans’ position has been more than clear: Jimmy behaved badly with her and Alessia must put her dreams first before a relationship.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

