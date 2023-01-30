Aurelio Casillas has not only revived, but has escaped from the DEA and has now been reunited with his family. He first spoke with ‘Vitamins’, his trusted staff; then with Ismael Casillas, his son; and finally with Rutila, his daughter. After complaints and crying, the three are determined to get the rest of the Casillas out of the hospital, but, above all, Luzma’s body.

“The DEA took me out of the funeral. They wanted me to be a protected witness and tell everything I know. They injected me with something to make it look like I was dead, but it wasn’t like that. Grandma left believing that my death was her fault, too bad “said the boss.

Advance of chapter 10 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

Telemundo shared the official trailer for episode 10 of “El Señor de los Cielos 8”:

What will happen in chapter 10 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

The preview lets us see that Aurelio Casillas will arrive at the hospital where Luzma died to recover her body and bury it. While this happens, he must rescue his family members who are detained. An agent attacks him.

When is “The Lord of the Skies 8” released, chapter 5?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere its chapter 10 on January 30, 2023. The episode preview lets us see how Aurelio Casillas tells his children that he is ready to face the DEA.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El señor de los cielos 8” starting at 9:00 pm Here we leave you the list of times, so you can locate your country:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 5 ONLINE?

“The Lord of the heavens”It is a Telemundo production, so you can see its season 8 through that TV channel. If you want to connect to the plot via ONLINE, you can use the channel’s website or its mobile application (available for iOS and Android).

