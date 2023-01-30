France and the Netherlands are going to work together in the European Union ‘to make the asylum flow manageable again’. Prime Minister Rutte said this after a visit by French President Macron to The Hague.

France and the Netherlands are ‘widely in agreement’ on the issue of migration within the European Union, Rutte said afterwards. Together with other European countries, he wants to see how ‘the existing systems such as Frontex and the Dublin Convention’ can be used more effectively to prevent further asylum crises on European soil.

Abuse by smugglers

In France, too, they notice that the current asylum systems do not work well enough, says Macron. “We have to make the system more efficient. It is now being abused too much by people smugglers.” He is not surprised that the two agree, Macron laughs. “We come from the same political background.”

Rutte seems to be gathering more and more allies around him who are entering into the difficult discussion with him to put the brakes on the number of asylum seekers coming to Europe. In the Netherlands he had to promise his own VVD supporters to get that done. VVD members believe that the asylum flow should be reduced because the Netherlands cannot cope with the current number of about 100,000 migrants per year. Incidentally, these are not only asylum seekers, but for the most part labor migrants.

Subsidy for green industry

Another major topic of conversation with Macron was the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). That ambitious plan by US President Joe Biden did not go down well with European leaders. Biden promises huge subsidy packages to companies, putting European companies at a disadvantage. Macron wants to prompt an ‘aggressive’ response from the EU, by giving companies here too more money if they invest in greening, but the Netherlands prefers to keep a tight rein.

Nevertheless, today ‘a first step’ has been taken to reach a compromise, says Rutte. “We need to further strengthen our green technological economies.” The Netherlands does not yet want to come up with extra money, but first look at ‘money that is already in existing pots’. In addition, Rutte is also prepared to look at state aid.

Friendship with France strengthened

Both subjects will be discussed further at an additional meeting of the European heads of government on 9 and 10 February. "And all this against the background of the terrible war in Ukraine," says Rutte.

Macron and Rutte endorse the good bilateral ties between the Netherlands and France. “Friendship with France has always been important,” says Rutte. “The bond with President Macron has only strengthened.” In April, the French president and his wife will make an official state visit ‘to celebrate this friendship with the king and queen’.

