They say that penalties are a toss up. For many it is exciting to reach the definition from the penalty spot to decide the winner, while others hate it. After all, for almost 40 years this method has been used to define the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and even finals, as happened in Germany 2006 Come in Italy Y France either United States 94 Come in Brazil and Italy.
Most of the penalty shootouts have not needed the famous sudden death, because with the five turns that each team has, the winner has been decided. Such is the case of Germany against France in 1982, when the locals tied 3-3 with the Gauls to define everything from the eleven steps, where the Germans prevailed 5-4 after the failure of Maxime Bossis.
In Mexico 1986 there were three duels that were decided on penalties. All in the quarterfinals. After equalizing 1-1 in regular time, Belgium threw to Spain by 5-4, Brazil was removed by France finishing 4-3 on penalties after trailing 1-1; Likewise, the host could not overcome West Germany by registering an equalizer without targets and stumbling 4-1 on the penalty kick.
In the same way, Italy 1990 had a goalless draw between Ireland Y Romania which ended 5-4 in favor of the Irish; same case with Argentina Y Yugoslavia that they did not get hurt and in the end, the South Americans rose 3-2, repeating the feat in the semifinals because they tied 1-1 with Italyexceeding 4.3, the same result of the other semifinal between West Germany and Englandwith the Teutons advancing to the final.
It’s like that in United States 1994 we have seen the longest definition of penalties so far, since both Romania What Sweden they had six chances. It was in the quarterfinals when Thomas Brolin overtook the Swedes, but Valeriu Raducioui matched at 88′, forcing overtime. At 101′, valerie He achieved his double, more kenneth andersson appeared at 115′ to take everything to penalties. valerie, Gheorghe Hagi, Ioan Lupescu, Vasile Petrescu and Ilie Dumitrescu were the five shooters of the Nosferatus, Hakan Mild, andersson, brolin, klas ingesson Y Roland Nilson were chosen by The Three Crownsleading to sudden death, where the historic archer Thomas Ravelli saved the shot from Miodrag Belodedici Y Henrik Larson he hit for the Swedes to advance.
Since then there has not been another similar series, but some matches that carried out the batch are remembered as Argentina against England in the eighth of France 1998, France in view of Italy in the rooms and Brazil versus Holland in the semifinals. In Korea-Japan 2002 he was Spain against Ireland in eighths and The Red again against the South Koreans in the quarterfinals. Already in 2006, Swiss Y Ukraine they threw the coin in eighths, Germany Y Argentinaas well as England Y PortugalIn rooms. South Africa 2010 lived it with Paraguayan against Japan in eighths and Uruguay in view of Ghana In rooms. Going to Brazil 2014the host arrived at said instance before Chili in eighths, the same as Costa Rica Y Greecewhile the ticos repeated in quarterfinals against Holland and the latter fell in the semifinals with Argentina after the same method. Finally, in Russia 2018 there was a lot of drama because in the eighths they lived it Spain in view of Russia, Croatia front Denmark Y Colombia against Englandwithout forgetting the rooms between the locals and the Croats.
