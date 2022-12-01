Roberto Baggio and Carlos Dunga, 1994. pic.twitter.com/qa3wGYbph9 — 90s Football (@90sfootball) November 27, 2022

In Mexico 1986 there were three duels that were decided on penalties. All in the quarterfinals. After equalizing 1-1 in regular time, Belgium threw to Spain by 5-4, Brazil was removed by France finishing 4-3 on penalties after trailing 1-1; Likewise, the host could not overcome West Germany by registering an equalizer without targets and stumbling 4-1 on the penalty kick.

It’s like that in United States 1994 we have seen the longest definition of penalties so far, since both Romania What Sweden they had six chances. It was in the quarterfinals when Thomas Brolin overtook the Swedes, but Valeriu Raducioui matched at 88′, forcing overtime. At 101′, valerie He achieved his double, more kenneth andersson appeared at 115′ to take everything to penalties. valerie, Gheorghe Hagi, Ioan Lupescu, Vasile Petrescu and Ilie Dumitrescu were the five shooters of the Nosferatus, Hakan Mild, andersson, brolin, klas ingesson Y Roland Nilson were chosen by The Three Crownsleading to sudden death, where the historic archer Thomas Ravelli saved the shot from Miodrag Belodedici Y Henrik Larson he hit for the Swedes to advance.