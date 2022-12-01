Throughout history, penalty shootouts have left us with a multitude of anecdotes and unlikely shots that are now a fundamental part of the historical narrative of a sport like football.
Regarding recent amazing shootouts, we can remember the one in the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal, who ended up falling on the groguet side, in a shootout in which both goalkeepers had to shoot. Something similar happened in the final of the Carabao Cup last year between Chelsea and Liverpool, a game that Liverpool ended up winning after 22 shots.
Also historical are those of the 2006 World Cup final, the one between the Netherlands against Costa Rica in the 2014 World Cup, as well as the one between Argentina and the Netherlands in that same World Cup…
Today in 90min we have decided to talk to you about the longest penalty shootout in history. It took place in Namibia, in the round of 16 of the 2005 Cup.
was facing KK Palacesecond division team, to the FC Civics Windhoek, one of the most famous combinations in the country. The locals went ahead with two goals in a game in which it did not seem that anything else was going to happen. In the second part, the tables were imposed in the electronic, and after 30 minutes of extra time began what minutes later would be classified as the longest penalty shootout of all time.
“The penalties went one after the other. And it goes on, and on, and on, and on…”analyzes Tito Kunamuene, director of competitions for the Namibian Football Federation.
“Civics had the goalkeeper of the national team and KK Palace had already achieved enough by staying alive until that moment, but even if one managed to save a shot, the other repeated the same scene. When one scored, the other did too. When someone failed, the next one, too…” confirms Kunamuene.
It took 48 shots from the penalty spot to finish the match. A match that ended up winning KK Palace 17-16.
“Actually, at the end of the last pitch and as we were leaving the stadium, the faces spoke for themselves. Everyone was beyond relieved. The exhaustion made them think of anything other than football. Nobody wanted to spend more time there”.
