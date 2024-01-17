This season, the United States has experienced a much wetter than normal winter as a result of the El Niño weather phenomenon, which is why it is important for residents to stay alert to the weather. alerts issued by the National Weather Service (NWS, (English) and, if you are in flood-prone areas, it is worth knowing the map that in real time shows which rivers are overflowing or with increasing flow that could pose a risk.

On this tool's live graph, you can view the hydrograph for the entire US and zoom in or search for specific areas to Know what the existing risks are or the possibilities of a flood occurring.

According to what the NWS states on its official site, it is an experimental mapping service based on geospatial information that presents forecasts from the River Forecast Center and the National Water Model.

The information is especially relevant because Most deaths linked to river flooding are due to flash floods, given that this type of phenomenon develops in a matter of minutes or hours, so it is not possible to consider it in climate forecasts. For this reason, the NWS asks to follow the recommendations of the authorities, especially if it has rained for several days or heavy rainfall has been recorded in a short period of time.

Finally, it should be noted that in the spring of 2024 the Advanced Hydrological Prediction Service (AHPS) will be replaced by the National Water Prediction Service (NWPS) whose information can be consulted through the website of the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, for its acronym in English).

Areas at risk of flooding in the United States

Due to the severe storms that have occurred in the United States and the devastation in some counties, for example due to the presence of tornadoes, among other factors, In some areas of the country the risk of flooding is growing. To this we must add the thaw that is caused due to the arrival of spring, which although it will still take months, is a point to consider.

Based on the real-time map indicating river conditions in the US., It can be known that in South Dakota, the Big Sioux River, located on Watertown Broadway Avenue, is the one most likely to overflow due to its recent flooding.

The map shows risk areas See also He sprinkles himself with petrol at the INPS headquarters: "Give me my pension or I'll set myself on fire"

Other areas that should remain alert due to rising water levels are Tennessee, along the Piney River, located in Vernon; North Dakota, by the Devils Lake and Eastern Stump Lake rivers.