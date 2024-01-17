Junior and Millionaires They are getting ready to play this Thursday the first leg of the Super League, the trophy between the two 2023 champions of Colombian soccer.

The central referee will be Diego Ruiz from the department of Meta, who will direct his first grand final in his career, so he hopes to make a great presentation in this challenge.

Ruiz will be accompanied by Cristian Aguirre (assistant 1), Víctor Wilchez (assistant 2) and Diego Ulloa (fourth judge). In addition, Leonard Mosquera will be on the VAR and Jhon Gómez will be on the AVAR.

Without Vargas

Alberto Gamero, the blue coach, hopes to have Santiago Giordana and Delvin Alfonzo, the two reinforcements that the team has for 2024.

However, not everything is rosy, since the Bogotá team has several lows for commitment.

Gamero will not be able to count on Daniel Cataño, Juan Carlos Pereira and Samuel Asprillabut there is more.

At the last minute, he did not travel with the group to the capital of the Atlantic Juan Pablo Vargaswhich is worrying, since his rival is complete.

