With autumn well underway and winter just around the corner, cold and flu cases They are reappearing. These respiratory viruses are the ones that affect the most at the end of the year, so many try to prevent rather than cure. For this they search natural remedies that are generally herbs or plants ready to infuse in hot water and alleviate any feeling of cold. However, some of these have their greatest potential when symptoms appear in the body, as occurs with elderflower infusion and its ability to reduce fever.

Elderflower is a plant native to Europeits origin occurs in the tree that receives the scientific name Sambucus nigra. This flower has been used for hundreds of years as a medicinal plant, so it is common to find it in some natural edible products as well as pharmacological ones.

Properties of elderflower

Infused elderflower. iStock

Elderflower is known for the impact it has on the body when sick with the flu or cold. Two of the main Symptoms that these patients face are fever and mucus. Well, elderflower infusion has the ideal properties to combat these symptoms.

In fact, as previously mentioned, what stands out most about this drink is its ability to reduce fever. This is mainly because it has diaphoretic effects, which promotes sweating, thus releasing body heat. In addition, its flavonoid and antioxidant compounds stimulate the immune system, thus helping the body to keep its defenses at bay and fight possible infections.

On the other hand, elderflower is also noted for its anti-inflammatory effect that can reduce inflammation, in cases of flu or cold, which occurs in the throat or respiratory tract. Furthermore, drinking this infusion causes a expectorant action so it helps eliminate mucus as well as nasal congestion.





Which people should not consume elderflower

Elderflower in basket. Madeleine Steinbach

Elderflower, despite being recognized as a natural remedy, also has its contraindications. That is why these should only be consumed as an infusion. It is important that the plant is processed, since In its raw form it has compounds that can be toxic.

That is why experts recommend avoiding its consumption or, at least, consuming it with a health professional: pregnant women, lactating women, or others who have pre-existing medical conditions and important.





How to prepare and how much to take this infusion



Elderflower tea. Eskymaks

Preparing an elderflower infusion is simple. You simply have to have a handful of the dried plant. One has to Boil water and once removed from the heat add the herbs to let rest for 10 minutes. With this we ensure that the active compounds are released correctly, then strain the herbs. Additionally, you can add a touch of honey to sweeten. It is recommended consume between two and three cups daily until you feel relief from symptoms

Differences between influenza A and a cold

Woman in bed with a bad flu. Andrea Piacquadio

With autumn already well underway and winter just around the corner, the cold arrives and hits Spain. And when this time comes, virus proliferation breaks out. This is not because freezing temperatures intrinsically cause illness, but rather because the search for closed places and hot, makes we expose ourselves more to environmental pathogens. Thus, one of the most common diseases is colds or influenza A, although Covid-19 is also here to stay.

Cold and flu are not the samealthough they may have similar symptoms. While the first is a common respiratory disease caused by other different viruses, the second is caused by the H1N1 virus. Both are contagious, but the influenza virus stands out for being much more intense for the body.

One of the signs that mark if it is a rcommon cold is that the symptoms are mildmostly detecting nasal congestion or runny nose. However, something that differentiates the influenza Ais that it provokes a feeling of severe pain in joints, muscles and head which are often accompanied by a high fever.

