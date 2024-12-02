He Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán hosts a new meeting of LaLiga eight days after the previous one. And this Monday, the Sevilla FC and the CA Osasuna They put an end to the 15th day with this clash that will begin at 9:00 p.m. and that, if it were settled in favor of the locals, it would make both teams closer in the classification.

As closer precedents, Seville’s team has just broken a streak of two consecutive defeats (0-2 against Real Sociedad and 1-0 in Leganés), thanks to the 1-0 against Rayo last day. For its part, The Osasunistas link two consecutive games without winningafter the 4-0 defeat against Real Madrid and the 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Convert Nervión into a fort

In this new league match, Sevilla will try to make three at home again. To this end, García Pimienta will have some new features in the call, such as the inclusion of a Agoume who returns from serving a sanction and Idumbo. In addition, Saulwho could have minutes, remains on a list in which players like Nianzou, Nyland and Ejuke, due to injury.

The Sevillistas have received Osasuna on 55 occasions, with a record of 35 wins, thirteen draws and seven losses. Despite its favorable balance, Sevilla has not beaten the rojillo team at home since matchday 12 of LaLiga 2021/22, with a score of 2-0 (Diego Carlos and Ocampos). On the other hand, last season’s Sevilla – Osasuna ended with a 1-1 draw (Isaac / Budimir) and the previous one, with a 2-3 away victory (Gudelj and En-Nesyri / David García, Fernando in own door and Abde).