An accident involving a car and a moped occurred in Sevastopol, as a result of which two teenagers were injured. This was reported on February 11 by the city department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Today at 01:35 in the area of ​​house No. 46 on Otradnaya Street, a 39-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver, when turning left on an equivalent road, did not give way to a 17-year-old Suzuki motorcycle driver moving straight in the opposite direction,” says the Telegram channel departments.

As a result of the accident, the moped driver and his 15-year-old passenger were injured. Both were taken to the city hospital with injuries.

The driver of the foreign car was sent for a medical examination.

At the moment, State Traffic Inspectorate employees are working at the scene of the accident. An investigation into the accident involving minors is being carried out.

