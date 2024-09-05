If you are subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premiumyou know well that every game added has an expiration date, it’s just not specified. Every month some games are removed and this time the list is not only long, but also full of important names, including a first party game from Sony.

Let’s talk about Horizon Forbidden Westaccompanied by great products like NieR: Replicant, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Unpacking.

A list of software that will be removed from PS Plus this month had already surfaced previously, but it was partial: now we have more information about it.