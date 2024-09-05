If you are subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premiumyou know well that every game added has an expiration date, it’s just not specified. Every month some games are removed and this time the list is not only long, but also full of important names, including a first party game from Sony.
Let’s talk about Horizon Forbidden Westaccompanied by great products like NieR: Replicant, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Unpacking.
A list of software that will be removed from PS Plus this month had already surfaced previously, but it was partial: now we have more information about it.
Games That Will Soon Be Removed From PlayStation Plus
Here is the list of games which will be removed from PS Plus in September:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- NieR: Replicant
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Alien: Isolation
- Cloudpunk
- Spiritfarer
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts 2
- Unpacking
- Planet Coaster
Several of the games on the list are too long for most players to start and finish before they are removed in the coming weeks. If you have to prioritize anything, we recommend playing Unpacking, which doesn’t take more than a few hours to complete and can be played casually in a couple of evenings.
You certainly won’t be able to complete the adventures of a single Star Ocean or Horizon Forbidden West in a few hours of play. Remember that PS Plus Essential games, the lowest level of the subscription service, are available.
