After several hours of bad weather, work is underway on an evacuation operation for the people left isolated by these collapses.

The bad weather violently hit several areas of Italy today, Thursday, September 5. Many inconveniences, especially in the center and north of the Peninsula. Storms and floods caused extensive damage in several areas, with particular reference to some areas in Liguria and Piedmont.

Some areas in the province of Savona, Turin were particularly affected, specifically the small town of Mattie. Here, since the early hours of the morning, the firefighters have been busy in numerous interventions to cope with what the heavy rains have caused.

TO Savona And Turin approximately 50 interventions were carried out. In the Savona area, emergency teams were deployed in places such as Andora, Albenga, Finale Ligure and Alassio to resolve flooding, landslides and the removal of unsafe trees. In Turin, the most affected areas include Val di Susa, Val Sangone and Val Chisone.

In the municipality of Mattie, the collapse of a bridge has isolated about thirty people from the surrounding areas. In Valsusa, the flooding of the Gerardo torrent in several places has caused two bridges to collapse. One of these, in fact, was located in the Mattie area. An evacuation operation is being worked on for the people left isolated by these collapses. The other collapsed bridge is located in the Giordani hamlet, fortunately without any citizens left isolated. The Santa Petronilla hamlet of Bussoleno has remained isolated due to a landslide that blocked the road.

Even the Liguria suffered heavy damage due to bad weather including rain and storms, with landslides and mudslides that created problems in Savona and Imperia. Starting at 7 am, a section of the A6 dei Fiori motorway was closed between Imperia Est and Imperia Ovest due to a landslide. A single mandatory exit was set up in San Bartolomeo al Mare. In the Imperia area, the fire brigade received at least 20 calls for intervention due to landslides and fallen trees. In the city, a home was evacuated due to flooding.

In Liguria, on Imperia, Savona and the metropolitan area of ​​Genoa, aOrange alert due to bad weather starting from midnight and until 3 pm today. The regional Civil Protection has reported the flooding of several watercourses in the Savona area. The Carenda stream has overflowed its banks in the Campochiesa hamlet, the Antoniano stream has overflowed upstream of the SP39, interrupting traffic.

Going further north, in Aosta Valleythe regional road 47 was closed to traffic from the hamlet of Epinel to the Ozein crossroads due to the flooding of the Grand’Eyvia torrent. The municipal road of Cogne Valnontey and that of Cogne Lillaz were closed due to the risk of landslides. At the moment, furthermore, the suspension of the supply of drinking water in the Municipality of Cogne is being addressed.