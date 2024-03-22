Zak Brown and McLaren, a combination destined to last over time. Today the Woking team announced that they have renewed the contract of the Los Angeles native manager until 2030 once the second free practice session of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne has finished.

Brown, who joined McLaren Racing in 2016 as executive director of the McLaren Technology Group, assumed the role of managing director in April 2018 and will continue in this role for the next 6 seasons.

As CEO, Zak Brown played an integral role in setting the strategic direction of the team, overseeing the high operational performance of all McLaren teams and driving significant commercial and marketing development.

His work in reorganizing the management and technical structure was fundamental, culminating in Andrea Stella being team principal after the departure of Andreas Seidl and the recent acquisitions of engineers from prominent teams such as David Sanchez who arrived after several years at Ferrari.

The executive president of the McLaren Group, Paul Walsh, explained the reasons for the contractual renewal between the Woking company and Brown: “Zak has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has been instrumental in taking McLaren Racing forward. His extension reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the team to even greater success in the years to come.”

Zak Brown himself commented on the extension of his contract with McLaren: “I am thrilled to continue driving McLaren Racing and to be part of such a historic team. It is a privilege to work alongside talented men and women in the different racing series. race for McLaren Racing. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for maximum performance on and off the track.”