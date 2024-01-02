For this 2024, the process of applying for a permanent residence card In the United States, it will have variable costs depending on the type of visa and the green card category to which the applicant aspires. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provided the updated fees in its official guide, although it may be subject to change.

It is essential to review eligibility to determine if payment of the Uscis Immigrant Fee is mandatory and ensure you meet the requirements. Payment of this fee is made after collecting the immigrant visa from the Department of State and before leaving for the United States.

The Uscis Immigrant Fee has a cost of US$220 and is not applicable in certain cases, such as for children under adoption programs or certain special immigrants. Failure to pay will prevent you from receiving the green card until the transaction is completed..

General green card costs

Payment of application fee: The application fee for most visa types is US$1,760. Consular fees: For applicants residing outside the United States, additional consular fees must be paid, the amount of which varies depending on the country of residence. Services of a lawyer: If you hire a lawyer to assist with the process, the corresponding professional fees must be covered.

It is important to note that these costs are susceptible to changes according to changes in government rates.

Breakdown of mandatory USCIS fees in the United States

Below is a breakdown of the government fees that the applicant must pay directly to the government, either through Uscis or to other professionals involved in the process.

Family Sponsorship Form (I-130): US$535 (living in the US or abroad). Green Card Application Form (I-485): US$1,140 (living in the US). Work Permit Application Form (I-765): US$0 (optional). Travel Permit Application Form (I-131): US$0 (optional). Biometrics (Fingerprints and photo): US$85 (US) / US$0 (foreign). State Department Prosecution: US$0 (US) / US$325 (foreign). Uscis Immigrant Fee: US$0 (US) / US$220 (foreign).

Some rates apply only to spouses or close relatives of US citizens. In addition to government fees, there are other costs to consider in the green card application process, such as: