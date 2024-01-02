You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
United States Secretary of State
The cost of permanent residence in the US: varies depending on the category to which you aspire
For this 2024, the process of applying for a permanent residence card In the United States, it will have variable costs depending on the type of visa and the green card category to which the applicant aspires. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provided the updated fees in its official guide, although it may be subject to change.
It is essential to review eligibility to determine if payment of the Uscis Immigrant Fee is mandatory and ensure you meet the requirements. Payment of this fee is made after collecting the immigrant visa from the Department of State and before leaving for the United States.
The Uscis Immigrant Fee has a cost of US$220 and is not applicable in certain cases, such as for children under adoption programs or certain special immigrants. Failure to pay will prevent you from receiving the green card until the transaction is completed..
General green card costs
-
Payment of application fee: The application fee for most visa types is US$1,760.
-
Consular fees: For applicants residing outside the United States, additional consular fees must be paid, the amount of which varies depending on the country of residence.
- Services of a lawyer: If you hire a lawyer to assist with the process, the corresponding professional fees must be covered.
It is important to note that these costs are susceptible to changes according to changes in government rates.
Breakdown of mandatory USCIS fees in the United States
Below is a breakdown of the government fees that the applicant must pay directly to the government, either through Uscis or to other professionals involved in the process.
-
Family Sponsorship Form (I-130): US$535 (living in the US or abroad).
-
Green Card Application Form (I-485): US$1,140 (living in the US).
-
Work Permit Application Form (I-765): US$0 (optional).
-
Travel Permit Application Form (I-131): US$0 (optional).
-
Biometrics (Fingerprints and photo): US$85 (US) / US$0 (foreign).
-
State Department Prosecution: US$0 (US) / US$325 (foreign).
-
Uscis Immigrant Fee: US$0 (US) / US$220 (foreign).
Some rates apply only to spouses or close relatives of US citizens. In addition to government fees, there are other costs to consider in the green card application process, such as:
- Vaccination fees: If the medical exam requires immunization updates, your cost will vary depending on the medical provider.
- Translation service rates: If documents are submitted in a language other than English, a certified translation will be required, which costs between $20 and $40 per document.
- Document Fees– Issuance of copies of official documents by government agencies may incur additional charges.
- Professional photography rates– Submitting recent government-required 2×2-inch photographs may have varying costs depending on the provider.
- Travel expenses: The government does not reimburse transportation costs related to biometric appointments, green card interviews, and medical exams.
- Shipping costs: During different stages of the process, nominal fees will be payable for submission of the application and supporting documents.
