The South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 are one day away from finishing and definitively defining themselves, but at this point the four direct tickets for the World Cup have already been delivered to Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
Therefore, only the playoff ticket remains in dispute and only Peru, Columbia and Chile they could get it with 21, 20 and 19 points, respectively; while, Paraguayan, Bolivian and Venezuela They have been left with no chance of qualifying.
The Peruvian team is the nation that is most likely to keep the ticket, since it has the responsibility in its hands and will face Paraguay, who no longer has the motivation to continue competing.
The central defender of Cruz Azul, louis abram and the striker for the Panzas Verdes de Léon, Santiago Ormenoare part of the last call of the coach Ricardo Garecaso they would be one of the possible representatives of Liga MX in Qatar in case of qualifying for the World Cup.
As for the Colombian team, they will be measured against Venezuela, who do not have any aspirations either, the current representatives of Mexican soccer are the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas from Atlas; defenders Stephan Medina of scratches, William Tessillo of Lion, Yairo Moreno from Pachuca; besides the striker Harold Precious of Santos Laguna.
Last but not least is the Chilean team that will have to face Uruguay and wait for the results of Peru and Colombia. It also has representatives of Aztec football as the defender of Rayados de Monterrey, sebastian vegas; midfielders Diego Valdes from America, Claudio Baeza from Toluca, Paul Parra of Puebla and the attackers of Léon, Victor Davila and Jean Menesesin addition to Ivan Morales of Blue Cross.
