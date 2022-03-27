The Chinese authorities have decided to take strict measures because the corona virus also threatens to get hold of Shanghai. A lockdown has been announced for two districts of the port city with 26 million inhabitants to prevent further contamination.

The Pudong district, east of the Huangpu River, will be closed for five days from 5 a.m. Monday. An order has also been given to test the people in the area on a massive scale. From Friday to April 5, the closure will also apply to Puxi, on the other side of the river.

During lockdown, public transport is stopped, there are no ferries and no taxis. Companies have to allow their staff to work from home again or, for example, to house them in a closed factory complex.

Radical step

The radical move has been prompted by the rapidly increasing number of infection cases in Shanghai, where the situation is considered most alarming, as well as in Jilin Province, in northeast China. On Saturday, Beijing reported a total of about 5,500 new infections, most of them asymptomatic. Nevertheless, everyone has gone into quarantine. Shanghai reported an increase of more than 2,600 infections and 47 actually sick people.

The government has so far tried to prevent far-reaching curfews with a ‘dynamic zero-Covid strategy’, i.e. temporary closure of individual housing blocks and an extensive testing program. The decision for Shanghai on Sunday came as a surprise.