Benghazi (Al-Ittihad)

The Libyan Presidential Council welcomed any political initiative within the framework of the UN mission that would enable elections to be held and end the political division in the country as a necessity to achieve stability. The two representatives of the Libyan Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah Al-Lafi, welcomed any comprehensive political initiative within the framework of the UN mission that would enable elections to be held. Ending the political division as a necessity to achieve stability in the country. This came during a meeting yesterday between Al-Koni and Al-Lafi, the special envoy of the US President, Richard Norland, and the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Libya, Jeremy Brent. The Presidential Council's media office stated that during the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the political situation in the country, ways to address the political impasse, and a number of issues of common interest. The two representatives discussed with the American envoy the latest developments in the reconciliation file, which has reached advanced stages, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially economic and security, by securing the southern borders, establishing spatial development in the villages and cities of the southern regions, and working to solve the economic challenges in the country.