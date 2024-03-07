Dina Mahmoud (London)

In the midst of regional and international interest in the deteriorating situation in the Sahel region of West Africa and the unrest and conflicts it has been witnessing for decades, Western analytical circles warn against the consequences of focusing solely on the political, economic and social consequences of such unrest, without considering the resulting serious damage to the environment. .

The current unrest in this region, which extends over an area of ​​approximately six thousand kilometers, is causing further environmental degradation in this region, which is distributed among 10 African countries with a population of more than 150 million people, and is classified among the regions in the world that suffer most from climate change and its consequences.

According to analysts, the conflicts, coups and wars that are ravaging many of the countries of the “African Sahel” represent an increasing threat to the wealth of these countries in natural resources, such as oil, gas and minerals, as well as groundwater. At the same time, these conflicts also threaten the path of environmental sustainability in the entire African continent. The Sahel region, as analysts say, is currently a hotspot due to the alarming mix of poverty, extremism and environmental insecurity that it contains within it, which further exacerbates the already fragile humanitarian conditions there, due to the effects of the climate crisis and the deterioration of the regime. Ecological deterioration due to continuing droughts, desertification and deteriorating conditions of agricultural or arable lands. In statements published by the American magazine “Forbes” on its website, analysts criticized the approach adopted by the majority of parties concerned with the situation in the “African Sahel”, to address its multiple crises, noting that the policies followed in this regard have so far focused largely on security and military solutions, and taking… Punitive measures.

Analysts stressed that this troubled African region needs instead a more integrated approach, based on considering the protection and utilization of resources as part of any potential long-term peace agreements, and also working to represent regional and international consensus on the importance of confronting threats to the environment. An umbrella for any efforts aimed at establishing stability in the Sahel region.

Among the successful precedents in this context is a move approved by African leaders in 2007, under the name “The Great Green Wall Initiative in the Sahara and the Sahel.” This aims to confront the social, economic and environmental consequences of creeping desertification and land degradation in the Sahel and Sahara region of the African continent.

Analysts stressed that the success of such initiatives contributes to building confidence between the warring parties, paving the way for discussions between them on more complex issues related to governance, power-sharing, and democratic transformation, which could ultimately return the Sahel region to moving on a path. It leads towards good governance and sustainable development, and at the same time contributes to targeted efforts to curb environmental risks on the African continent as a whole.