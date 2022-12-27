Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

The President of the Presidential Council in Libya, Muhammad al-Manfi, affirmed that achieving national reconciliation and inviting all political parties and social components to engage in the reconciliation project is one of the priorities of the goals of the Presidential Council, in which he fully believes that it is the solid basis for addressing the situation, stressing that the Council seeks to address the points of contention between the House of Representatives and the state. To agree on a constitutional basis for holding parliamentary and presidential elections.

This came during the meeting of the President of the Libyan Presidential Council with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in the presence of the permanent delegates of the Arab countries at the League’s headquarters yesterday.

Al-Munfi said, during the meeting, that his country is currently witnessing accelerated steps through the comprehensive national reconciliation that is supervised by the Presidential Council to move towards the future, noting the Arab, African and international support the Libyan Presidential Council receives to advance the reconciliation file in order to achieve the desired results.

The President of the Libyan Presidential Council expressed his country’s appreciation and deep and absolute belief in the importance of the role of the League of Arab States and its ability to actively contribute to urging the Libyan parties to adhere to and implement the road map and the decisions of the Security Council and the Arab League in particular, and its support for everything that would accelerate and advance the path of the political process in the State of Libya.

In turn, the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, affirmed that the League supports all endeavors aimed at achieving unity, stability and prosperity for the people of Libya.

In a statement, Ambassador Zaki expressed his hope that there would be a response from the Libyan parties to these endeavors and efforts to achieve the reunification of the Libyans, especially since everyone is working to restore Libya and the unity of administration and leadership in it and to prevent duplication, indicating that these noble goals are sought to be achieved by the international community. And the Libyan Presidential Council, which seeks its moves to achieve those goals.

In a related context, the “Second Constitutional Track” conference demanded yesterday that the Libyan Electoral Commission need to set a new date for conducting the elections in the country.

This came during the activities of the “Second Constitutional Track Conference” in Tripoli under the slogan “The constitutional rule is a people’s demand.”

The “Constitutional Path” conference is a national gathering that includes a group of political, social and civil parties and forces.

In its closing statement, the conference called on the High National Elections Commission to set a firm and final date for holding the elections, and to announce the final lists of candidates.

He called for “overcoming all the current political bodies that were the cause of the political stalemate, and resorting to the constitutional rule emanating from the constitutional track conference.”

On August 3, the work of the first “constitutional track” conference was concluded in Tripoli, to discuss a solution to the constitutional track that resulted in a constitutional basis.

Al-Qaeda stresses that no political figure should be excluded from the elections.

The conference collected more than half a million signatures supporting the “constitutional rule” emanating from it, in addition to the signatures of party heads, civil society organizations, and election candidates.

Libya is witnessing a political crisis, represented by the struggle of two governments over power, the first is the government of Fathi Bashagha, which was assigned by Parliament, and the second is the government of Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, who refuses to hand over power except to a government assigned by a new elected parliament. To resolve the crisis, the United Nations launched an initiative to form a committee of the House of Representatives and the State Council to agree on a constitutional basis that would lead the country to these elections, but that is progressing slowly.