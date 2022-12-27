Abdullah Abu Daif (Damascus, Cairo)

The Syrian government’s recent decision to raise fuel prices cast a shadow over many sectors, which led to a shortage of supplies of most basic commodities, in light of a deteriorating economic situation as a result of weak capabilities and resources in recent years due to the war.

According to local sources, the prices of oil derivatives rose between 15% and 22.5%, which increased the burden on the Syrians, who are already suffering from a significant deterioration in their purchasing power.

Political analyst Lynn Al-Saadi explained that the rise in fuel prices caused a suffocating crisis on many levels, led by the industry and transport sectors, in addition to stopping some businesses or reducing their activities to more than 50%, considering that the impact has become clear on various aspects of life.

Lynn added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Syrian government justified the increase in fuel prices by the Minister of Internal Trade, by not entering additional supplies during the recent period, which forced the government to deal with the existing reserves for the last two months. It also announced its need to purchase new fuels and imports, indicating that it was unable to without raising their prices.

She pointed out that raising prices greatly affected the production of vegetables and fruits and caused a general paralysis of production and factories, and sectors such as bakeries stopped by 50%.

The lack of fuel, despite the increase in its prices, led to the boom of the black market, whose prices are two or three times higher than the official prices.

In order to face the fuel crisis, the Syrian government announced during the past two weeks official holidays and the suspension of sporting events.

In turn, the Syrian political analyst Ibrahim Anwar called for easing the economic sanctions imposed on Syria.

Anwar expected that the price hike would include all commodities after fuel, which is the main and principle factor in determining the rest of the prices in the market, pointing to the growth of the black market and the increase in prices in it dramatically.

With the intensification of the fuel and oil derivatives crisis, the various regions and governorates are witnessing stifling service and living crises, as the movement of transport and communication has been paralyzed, especially in the capital, Damascus and its countryside, and the hours of power cuts have increased to reach 22 and 23 hours per day, and mobile phone and Internet networks have been disrupted in many areas.