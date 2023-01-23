the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it is confirmed again at the command of the ranking of the most anticipated games by Famitsu readers, beating by a few votes Final Fantasy 16. Below we can read the top 30:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 795 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy 16 – 758 votes [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 530 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 413 votes [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 398 votes [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 297 votes [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 276 votes [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 270 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 164 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 156 votes [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 151 votes [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 148 votes [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 140 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 138 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 133 votes [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special – 127 votes [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 122 votes [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 120 votes [PS5] Forspoken – 119 votes [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 117 votes [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 111 votes [NSW] Disgaea 7 – 103 votes [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 95 votes [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 90 votes [NSW] Ys X – 87 votes [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 85 votes [NSW] Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 83 votes [PS5] Octopath Travler II – 82 votes [PS4] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 80 votes

An artwork from Final Fantasy XVI

The ranking was drawn up based on the votes of Famitsu readers sent between December 29, 2022 and January 11, 2023, which explains the presence of Fire Emblem Engage, released in stores just a few days ago. That said, as usual, the Famitsu top 30 is indicative of the tastes of the Japanese audience, notoriously very different from those of European and US players.

The podium is basically unchanged, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still firmly in the lead. However, the lead on Final Fantasy 16 is less than 40 votes, compared to about 150 last week. The rest of the ranking sees a good distribution between Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4 titles, with YS X and Suikoden I & II Remaster appearing for the first time in the most wanted games list.