FSB announced the prevention of a terrorist attack in the North Caucasus, prepared on the instructions of Ukraine

FSB officers prevented the commission of a terrorist act in the North Caucasus. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Russian department.

A citizen of Russia was detained, who was planning a sabotage on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services. The man confesses. He is a supporter of the nationalist ideology.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Preparation for the commission of a terrorist act by a group of persons”). During a search of the detainee’s house, law enforcement officers seized prepared means of terror.

On January 5, it was reported that the FSB prevented a terrorist attack on a railway section in the Chelyabinsk region. Three saboteurs were caught red-handed at one of the railway stations of the South Ural Railway. The men tried to disable the traction substation by blowing it up.