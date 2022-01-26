Comes an interesting message related to one of the most extraordinary games of The Legend of Zelda. In this case we speak of Zelda: Ocarina of Time And Ships. The statements of Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the franchise, focus on the fairy. These were shared in a 1999 interview that was originally part of a Japanese strategy guide and has only recently been translated.

Commenting on the difficulty of the puzzles, Miyamoto admitted that the Navi hint system is “a little too hostile,” although pursuing perfection in a hint system would lead the developers into a bind. “If you read Navi’s text, it always says the same things. I know it sounds bad, but we purposely left it at some kind of ‘stupid’ level“Miyamoto said.

“I think if we had tried to make Navi’s suggestions more sophisticated, that ‘stupidity’ would have actually stood out even more. The truth is, I wanted to remove the whole system, but it would have been even more hostile to the players. You may think that Navi is there for players who stop playing for a month or so, who then resume the game and want to remember what they should have done“.

Ocarina of Time introduced Navi precisely because it was the first 3D Zelda ever and to get players used to a new perspective, this fairy was introduced that acted as a guide. “I’m pretty poor at action games myself, so I wanted Ocarina to have a system with depth, something that could be constantly improved as you played.“Miyamoto added.

Source: The Gamer